Boise St. 83, Wyoming 60

BOISE ST. (11-1)
Armus 5-8 2-2 12, Kigab 8-12 5-9 21, Alston 2-10 0-0 4, Dennis 4-5 0-0 9, Shaver 3-11 0-1 7, Doutrive 8-13 1-1 21, Rice 4-7 0-0 9, N.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 8-13 83.
WYOMING (7-3)
Oden 1-7 0-0 3, Thompson 1-6 2-2 5, Foster 3-6 0-0 7, Maldonado 5-13 0-0 10, Williams 5-10 5-7 16, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Dusell 3-5 2-2 10, Marble 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 21-54 12-15 60.
Halftime_Boise St. 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 7-21 (Doutrive 4-7, Dennis 1-1, Shaver 1-3, Rice 1-4, Kigab 0-2, Alston 0-4), Wyoming 6-19 (Dusell 2-4, Foster 1-1, Williams 1-2, Oden 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Jeffries 0-1, Marble 0-1, Maldonado 0-2). Rebounds_Boise St. 44 (Armus 14), Wyoming 22 (Williams 5). Assists_Boise St. 13 (Kigab 4), Wyoming 9 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_Boise St. 17, Wyoming 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments