Boise State looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (3-5, 1-3) vs. Boise State (8-1, 4-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Air Force. Boise State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020. Air Force fell 72-53 at home to Utah State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Complementing Alston is Marcus Shaver Jr., who is putting up 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by A.J. Walker, who is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Broncos have scored 89.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 72 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 53.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 52 assists on 97 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three outings while Air Force has assists on 36 of 59 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Broncos 20th among Division I teams. The Air Force offense has averaged 56.1 points through eight games (ranked 273rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.