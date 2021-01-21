Boise State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Fresno State (5-6, 3-6) vs. Boise State (13-1, 9-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its 10th straight conference win against Fresno State. Boise State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020. Fresno State fell 73-51 at Boise State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis and Mladen Armus have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Broncos have scored 84.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fresno State is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Fresno State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 76.2 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Broncos 16th among Division I teams. The Fresno State offense has averaged 69.5 points through 11 games (ranked 204th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.