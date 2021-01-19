On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bolden scores 21 to carry Butler over DePaul 67-53

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points as Butler beat DePaul 67-53 on Tuesday night.

Myles Tate had 10 points for Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

Kobe Elvis had 12 points for the Blue Demons (2-5, 0-5). Charlie Moore added 11 points and Darious Hall had seven rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Blue Demons, shot only 11% (1 of 9).

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain