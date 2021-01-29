Trending:
Bolton, Iowa State visit Miss. St.

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 6:31 am
1 min read
      

Iowa State (2-8) vs. Mississippi State (9-8)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Rasir Bolton and Iowa State will face D.J. Stewart Jr. and Mississippi State. Bolton has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Stewart is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Javan Johnson, Solomon Young and Jalen Coleman-Lands have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Bolton has connected on 27.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iowa State is 0-8 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 4-8 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

SECOND CHANCES: Mississippi State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Iowa State stands at just 22.1 percent (ranked 311th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

