Boston College 64, Notre Dame 61

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 11:03 pm
NOTRE DAME (5-5)

Westbeld 2-8 4-4 8, Vaughn 5-6 2-4 12, Mabrey 2-7 3-4 7, Peoples 5-7 0-0 10, Prohaska 1-3 4-4 6, Brunelle 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 2-10 4-4 9, Hayes 0-3 4-6 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 21-26 61

BOSTON COLLEGE (5-4)

Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Soule 6-15 9-12 21, Dickens 5-13 2-2 15, Garraud 3-8 2-2 11, Swartz 2-10 2-2 7, VanTimmeren 0-4 0-0 0, Batts 3-3 0-2 6, Ivey 1-4 0-0 2, Lacey 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 15-20 64

Notre Dame 21 18 11 11 61
Boston College 14 15 13 22 64

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 2-10 (Westbeld 0-1, Mabrey 0-3, Brunelle 1-3, Walker 1-3), Boston College 7-29 (Dickens 3-9, Garraud 3-8, Swartz 1-6, Ivey 0-2, Lacey 0-4). Assists_Notre Dame 13 (Walker 4), Boston College 14 (Garraud 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 41 (Peoples 3-9), Boston College 32 (Soule 6-8). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 20, Boston College 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

