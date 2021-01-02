On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Boston travels to Detroit for conference showdown

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Boston Celtics (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Detroit and Boston face off.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 11-22 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 24.1 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Celtics averaged 8.3 steals, 5.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 96-93 in their last meeting on Jan. 1. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 24 points, and Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 28 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (not with team), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (concussion protocol).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

