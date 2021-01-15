On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

Bowling Green 76, Buffalo 69

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:29 pm
BOWLING GREEN (10-3)

Swingle 1-2 0-0 2, Fields 2-9 6-6 12, Metheny 2-9 1-2 5, J.Turner 9-18 6-8 25, Plowden 4-13 3-4 13, Washington 3-7 4-4 10, Fulcher 1-6 2-7 4, Diggs 0-7 4-4 4, Young 0-0 1-2 1, C.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-71 27-37 76.

BUFFALO (5-4)

Mballa 3-11 8-11 14, Williams 6-14 5-7 17, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 7-17 0-1 17, Segu 4-15 4-5 15, Hardnett 2-3 0-2 4, Brewton 0-3 0-0 0, Nickelberry 1-3 0-0 2, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 17-26 69.

Halftime_Bowling Green 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 5-22 (Plowden 2-3, Fields 2-7, J.Turner 1-3, Fulcher 0-1, Swingle 0-1, Diggs 0-2, Metheny 0-5), Buffalo 6-27 (Segu 3-7, Graves 3-9, Nickelberry 0-1, Brewton 0-3, Mballa 0-3, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Mballa, Hardnett. Rebounds_Bowling Green 53 (Washington 11), Buffalo 42 (Mballa 15). Assists_Bowling Green 8 (J.Turner 5), Buffalo 11 (Segu 4). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 23, Buffalo 25.

