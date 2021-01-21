Bradshaw, Bellarmine host Stetson

Stetson (4-6, 2-2) vs. Bellarmine (5-5, 2-2)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will take on Pedro Bradshaw and Bellarmine. The sophomore Perry has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Bradshaw, a junior, is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bellarmine’s Ethan Claycomb, CJ Fleming and Juston Betz have combined to account for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Hatters have scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 69.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 60 points scored and 77.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stetson is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points. The Knights have allowed 60.6 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hatters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. Bellarmine has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Stetson has assists on 35 of 65 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Bellarmine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. Over their last five games, the Knights have forced opponents into turnovers on 23.6 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.