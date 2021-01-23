On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bradshaw carries Bellarmine over Stetson 76-65

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:49 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Bellarmine to a 76-65 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Ethan Claycomb had 19 points for Bellarmine (7-5, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. CJ Fleming added 14 points. Dylan Penn had 12 points.

Bellarmine totaled 50 points in the second half, a season best for the home team, while the 23 second-half points for Stetson were the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Josh Smith scored a season-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Hatters (4-8, 2-4). Chase Johnston scored a season-high 22 points.

Rob Perry was held scoreless despite coming into the matchup as the Hatters’ leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He was 0 of 7 from the field.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season. Bellarmine defeated Stetson 67-62 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

