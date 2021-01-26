Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brandon Sutter records hat trick, Canucks rout Senators 7-1

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 1:08 am
< a min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brandon Sutter recorded a hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks routed the Ottawa Senators 7-1 on Monday night.

It was a much-needed victory for Vancouver, which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored for the Canucks. Bo Horvat notched two assists.

Ottawa’s only goal came midway through the second period when Austin Watson scored off assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks.

Senators goalie Matt Murray stopped 28 of 35 shots.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle returned to the Ottawa lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury. … Vancouver has allowed more goals (34) than any other team in the league this season.

UP NEXT

The Senators and Canucks finish their three-game set with consecutive games on Wednesday and Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth