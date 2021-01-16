On Air: Federal News Network program
Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:36 pm
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich (AP) — Travon Broadway Jr. had a career-high 25 points with five steals as Central Michigan topped Eastern Michigan 75-64 on Saturday.

Meikkel Murray had 17 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan (6-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Ralph Bissainthe added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Yeikson Montero had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 1-4). Miles Gibson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Morgan and Ty Grace scored 10 points each.

Bryce McBride, the Eagles leading scorer at 14 points per game, scored 5 on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Chippewas scored 27 points off 19 Eastern Michigan turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

