Brooklyn plays conference rival Washington

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 3:05 am
Washington Wizards (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 20-16 at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

Washington went 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.8% from deep last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

