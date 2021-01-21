On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Broome carries Morehead St. past SE Missouri 76-65

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:32 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Morehead State to a 76-65 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Devon Cooper had 17 points for Morehead State (10-6, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Ta’lon Cooper added 15 points. James Baker, Jr. had 11 points.

DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks (4-9, 2-5). Nolan Taylor added 13 points. Chris Harris had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 64-50 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

