On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Broome lifts Morehead St. past E. Illinois 87-61

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State easily beat Eastern Illinois 87-61 on Thursday night.

Broome hit 9 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds.

James Baker Jr. had 15 points for Morehead State (8-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. De’Von Cooper added 14 points. KJ Hunt Jr. and Skyelar Potter had 10 points each.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points for the Panthers (5-7, 2-3). Kashawn Charles added 13 points. Madani Diarra had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration