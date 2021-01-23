On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brown lifts Murray St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown matched his season high with 22 points as Murray State topped Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday night.

KJ Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (6-7, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dionte Bostick added nine assists.

Shandon Goldman had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-15, 2-8). Jr. Clay added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 12 points.

Damaria Franklin, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Golden Eagles, was held to two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine