On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brown scores 37 to carry The Citadel past Chattanooga 92-87

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had a career-high 37 points plus 13 rebounds as The Citadel stretched its season-opening winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Chattanooga 92-87 on Saturday.

Brown shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and shot 10 for 12 from the line.

Kaiden Rice had 21 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (8-0, 1-0 Southern Conference). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Stephen Clark had eight points, five blocks and four assists.

Chattanooga scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Stefan Kenic had 19 points for the Mocs (10-3, 1-3). Jamaal Walker added 17 points. Josh Ayeni had 17 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission