Bryant 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 6:37 pm
BRYANT (10-3)

Elisias 3-7 3-5 9, Green 3-11 8-8 16, Hurtado 0-2 1-2 1, Kiss 7-12 4-4 22, Pride 1-8 4-6 7, Childs 4-12 0-0 11, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Bans 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-56 20-25 72.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (2-7)

Flagg 0-2 1-2 1, Thompson 3-10 0-1 6, Dixon-Conover 8-16 2-2 18, Laskey 3-8 0-0 9, Land 1-7 0-0 2, Giles 1-9 0-0 2, Hargis 5-10 2-3 12, Cohen 4-6 1-1 9, Harrison 2-3 0-0 4, Ruggery 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 6-9 63.

Halftime_Bryant 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 10-24 (Kiss 4-6, Childs 3-10, Green 2-5, Pride 1-2, Stokes 0-1), St. Francis (Pa.) 3-22 (Laskey 3-8, Hargis 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Dixon-Conover 0-2, Land 0-2, Ruggery 0-2, Giles 0-3, Thompson 0-3). Rebounds_Bryant 38 (Elisias 20), St. Francis (Pa.) 36 (Hargis, Cohen 8). Assists_Bryant 10 (Green, Pride 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Dixon-Conover, Laskey 3). Total Fouls_Bryant 13, St. Francis (Pa.) 22.

