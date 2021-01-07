Bryant 93, CCSU 68

CCSU (2-6)
Ayangma 2-2 1-2 6, Wilson 1-7 2-2 4, Mitchell 3-13 0-0 9, Newkirk 5-9 0-0 11, Outlaw 8-17 0-0 18, Scantlebury 4-9 0-0 10, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Olamuyiwa 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-71 3-4 68.
BRYANT (8-2)
Elisias 4-6 1-2 9, Green 6-13 2-2 16, Hurtado 3-3 3-4 9, Kiss 4-12 3-4 12, Pride 5-8 0-0 14, Childs 6-8 6-6 20, Stokes 2-3 0-0 4, Bans 3-6 0-0 7, Moon 0-2 0-0 0, Kostmayer 1-4 0-0 2, Sutherland 0-2 0-2 0, Crocker 0-2 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 15-20 93.
Halftime_Bryant 52-28. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-28 (Mitchell 3-9, Scantlebury 2-5, Outlaw 2-6, Ayangma 1-1, Newkirk 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Reed 0-3), Bryant 10-26 (Pride 4-7, Childs 2-3, Green 2-5, Kiss 1-2, Bans 1-4, Kostmayer 0-1, Moon 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Crocker 0-2). Rebounds_CCSU 29 (Scantlebury 6), Bryant 44 (Kiss 13). Assists_CCSU 17 (Scantlebury 7), Bryant 22 (Kiss 10). Total Fouls_CCSU 18, Bryant 8.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments