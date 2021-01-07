Bryant, Ga. Southern visit App State

Georgia Southern (7-4, 1-1) vs. Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zack Bryant and Georgia Southern will go up against Donovan Gregory and Appalachian State. The senior Z. Bryant is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Gregory, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Michael Almonacy, James Lewis Jr. and Justin Forrest have combined to account for 30 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 25 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Z. Bryant has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mountaineers are 7-0 when holding opponents to 44.9 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 2-4 when opponents exceed 69 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 58 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.