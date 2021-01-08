Bryant looks for home win vs CCSU

Central Connecticut (2-6, 2-3) vs. Bryant (8-2, 4-1)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fourth straight win over Central Connecticut at Chace Athletic Center. The last victory for the Blue Devils at Bryant was an 80-74 win on Jan. 25, 2018.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Blue Devils are led by Greg Outlaw and Nigel Scantlebury. Outlaw is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Scantlebury is putting up 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been anchored by Michael Green III and Peter Kiss. Green has averaged 18.4 points and 4.6 assists while Kiss has put up 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Devils have scored 79.4 points per game and allowed 81.8 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 87 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Green has had his hand in 41 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK SCORING: Bryant has scored 93.4 points per game and allowed 72 over its five-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 92.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third among Division 1 teams. The Central Connecticut defense has allowed 83.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

