BU looks for road win vs Holy Cross

Boston University (3-5, 3-5) vs. Holy Cross (2-6, 2-6)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its fifth straight win over Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross’ last win at home against the Terriers came on Dec. 30, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Gerrale Gates has averaged 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Austin Butler is also a top contributor, producing 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Terriers are led by Javante McCoy, who is averaging 16.5 points and five rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Crusaders have scored 71.3 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 23.8 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Holy Cross is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Boston University has won its last three road games, scoring 76 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Holy Cross is on a four-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 80.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Terriers have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

