On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

LEHIGH (1-4)

Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 6-14 2-2 14, Betlow 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-4 1-2 1, M.Wilson 10-19 5-7 26, J.Wilson 5-6 1-2 11, Taylor 4-9 0-0 9, Li 1-3 2-2 4, Parolin 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-15 70.

BUCKNELL (1-4)

Meeks 3-9 5-6 12, Newman 2-4 0-3 4, Ellis 1-5 1-2 4, Funk 7-12 0-1 18, Rice 2-4 4-4 10, Latimer 3-4 2-3 10, Screen 1-6 3-4 5, Turner 3-4 0-2 6, van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-53 15-25 75.

Halftime_Bucknell 30-19. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 3-12 (Taylor 1-1, Betlow 1-3, M.Wilson 1-3, Sinclair 0-2, Fenton 0-3), Bucknell 12-26 (Funk 4-7, Latimer 2-3, Rice 2-3, van der Heijden 2-4, Meeks 1-4, Ellis 1-5). Fouled Out_M.Wilson, Meeks. Rebounds_Lehigh 34 (Lynch, Taylor 6), Bucknell 34 (Funk 8). Assists_Lehigh 12 (J.Wilson 4), Bucknell 15 (Rice 4). Total Fouls_Lehigh 24, Bucknell 17.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration