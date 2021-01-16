Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70

LEHIGH (1-4)
Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 6-14 2-2 14, Betlow 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-4 1-2 1, M.Wilson 10-19 5-7 26, J.Wilson 5-6 1-2 11, Taylor 4-9 0-0 9, Li 1-3 2-2 4, Parolin 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-15 70.
BUCKNELL (1-4)
Meeks 3-9 5-6 12, Newman 2-4 0-3 4, Ellis 1-5 1-2 4, Funk 7-12 0-1 18, Rice 2-4 4-4 10, Latimer 3-4 2-3 10, Screen 1-6 3-4 5, Turner 3-4 0-2 6, van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-53 15-25 75.
Halftime_Bucknell 30-19. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 3-12 (Taylor 1-1, Betlow 1-3, M.Wilson 1-3, Sinclair 0-2, Fenton 0-3), Bucknell 12-26 (Funk 4-7, Latimer 2-3, Rice 2-3, van der Heijden 2-4, Meeks 1-4, Ellis 1-5). Fouled Out_M.Wilson, Meeks. Rebounds_Lehigh 34 (Lynch, Taylor 6), Bucknell 34 (Funk 8). Assists_Lehigh 12 (J.Wilson 4), Bucknell 15 (Rice 4). Total Fouls_Lehigh 24, Bucknell 17.
