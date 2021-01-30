Bucknell 84, Lehigh 70

BUCKNELL (3-4)

Meeks 6-18 10-11 23, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 6-12 0-0 16, Funk 4-6 2-2 10, Rice 4-4 0-0 8, Turner 4-8 8-9 17, Latimer 1-3 0-0 2, Screen 3-4 2-3 8, Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 22-25 84.

LEHIGH (3-6)

Li 3-4 2-2 8, Lynch 6-15 2-2 14, Betlow 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 2-9 3-4 7, M.Wilson 7-15 0-0 15, J.Wilson 4-12 0-0 9, Fenton 1-8 5-5 7, Parolin 2-6 3-4 7, Sinclair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 15-17 70.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 6-16 (Ellis 4-8, Turner 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Funk 0-1, Latimer 0-1, Timmerman 0-1), Lehigh 3-14 (Betlow 1-3, M.Wilson 1-3, J.Wilson 1-4, Fenton 0-4). Rebounds_Bucknell 33 (Meeks, Funk 8), Lehigh 43 (J.Wilson 10). Assists_Bucknell 10 (Turner 4), Lehigh 11 (Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Bucknell 19, Lehigh 21.

