On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bucknell 84, Lehigh 70

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

BUCKNELL (3-4)

Meeks 6-18 10-11 23, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 6-12 0-0 16, Funk 4-6 2-2 10, Rice 4-4 0-0 8, Turner 4-8 8-9 17, Latimer 1-3 0-0 2, Screen 3-4 2-3 8, Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 22-25 84.

LEHIGH (3-6)

Li 3-4 2-2 8, Lynch 6-15 2-2 14, Betlow 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 2-9 3-4 7, M.Wilson 7-15 0-0 15, J.Wilson 4-12 0-0 9, Fenton 1-8 5-5 7, Parolin 2-6 3-4 7, Sinclair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 15-17 70.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 6-16 (Ellis 4-8, Turner 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Funk 0-1, Latimer 0-1, Timmerman 0-1), Lehigh 3-14 (Betlow 1-3, M.Wilson 1-3, J.Wilson 1-4, Fenton 0-4). Rebounds_Bucknell 33 (Meeks, Funk 8), Lehigh 43 (J.Wilson 10). Assists_Bucknell 10 (Turner 4), Lehigh 11 (Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Bucknell 19, Lehigh 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020