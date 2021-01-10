On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bucknell looks for road win vs Lafayette

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Bucknell (0-3, 0-3) vs. Lafayette (2-1, 2-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its fifth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette’s last win at home against the Bison came on Feb. 4, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Leo O’Boyle have combined to account for 66 percent of all Leopards scoring this season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Leopards have scored 84.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Funk has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 94.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has scored 84.7 points per game this season, ranking the Leopards 17th among Division 1 teams. The Bucknell defense has allowed 74.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration