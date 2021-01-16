On Air: Federal News Network program
Burk scores 23 to lift IUPUI past N. Kentucky 65-63

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:47 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 23 points as IUPUI edged past Northern Kentucky 65-63 on Saturday night.

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick missed a contested, potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (3-4, 2-4 Horizon League). The Jaguars swept the season series at Northern Kentucky buy a total of seven points.

Trevon Faulkner had 16 points and six rebounds for the Norse (5-8, 3-5), who have now lost four games in a row. David Bohm added 12 points. Adrian Nelson had 13 rebounds.

Warrick, who finished with nine points, spun through traffic for a shot that made it 65-63 with 6.9 seconds remaining and the Norse had a final chance when IUPUI’s Bobby Harvey missed the front end of a one-and-one with four seconds left.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

