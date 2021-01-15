Trending:
Burk scores 27 to carry IUPUI past N. Kentucky 74-69

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 8:46 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marcus Burk had 27 points as IUPUI narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 74-69 on Friday night.

Burk made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (2-4, 1-4 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Bobby Harvey added 10 points. Elyjah Goss had seven rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 20 points for the Norse (5-7, 3-4). Trevon Faulkner added 19 points and nine rebounds. David Bohm had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

