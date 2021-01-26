On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Burton lifts Richmond over Saint Joseph’s 79-56

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Burton scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Richmond routed Saint Joseph’s 79-56 on Tuesday night.

Blake Francis had 18 points for Richmond (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight win on the road. Nathan Cayo scored 11 points with five assists and Matt Grace scored 10.

Richmond tallied a season-high 23 assists on 31-made shots. Saint Joseph’s scored a season-low 25 points in the second half.

Jordan Hall had 17 points for the Hawks (1-13, 0-8), who have now lost five consecutive games. Taylor Funk added 10 points.

