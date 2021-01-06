On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Butler 63, Georgetown 55

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 9:11 pm
GEORGETOWN (3-7)

Pickett 4-13 2-2 12, Wahab 4-8 1-1 9, Blair 4-16 0-0 11, Carey 2-8 1-2 6, D.Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Bile 2-4 2-3 7, Ighoefe 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 6-8 55.

BUTLER (3-5)

Golden 3-7 4-4 10, Nze 4-11 1-2 10, Bolden 4-10 3-5 13, C.Harris 7-15 0-0 18, Thompson 4-8 0-2 8, Tate 0-4 0-0 0, Hastings 1-5 2-2 4, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-15 63.

Halftime_Georgetown 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 9-21 (Blair 3-8, D.Harris 2-3, Pickett 2-5, Bile 1-2, Carey 1-3), Butler 7-22 (C.Harris 4-8, Bolden 2-4, Nze 1-4, Golden 0-1, Tate 0-2, Hastings 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Wahab 12), Butler 31 (Hastings 7). Assists_Georgetown 12 (Pickett 4), Butler 13 (C.Harris 5). Total Fouls_Georgetown 15, Butler 13. A_1,355 (9,100).

