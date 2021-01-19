Butler 67, DePaul 53

BUTLER (5-7)
Golden 4-5 1-2 10, Nze 3-5 0-1 6, Bolden 7-17 2-2 21, Tate 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 4-7 0-2 8, Harris 4-11 0-0 10, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 3-7 67.
DEPAUL (2-5)
Hall 2-8 2-6 6, Paulicap 2-4 0-0 4, Weems 1-8 0-0 2, Freeman-Liberty 1-9 0-0 2, Moore 3-9 4-5 11, Salnave 2-6 0-0 5, Elvis 4-8 3-4 12, Ongenda 3-3 2-4 8, McCauley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-57 11-19 53.
Halftime_Butler 35-17. 3-Point Goals_Butler 10-27 (Bolden 5-12, Tate 2-6, Harris 2-7, Golden 1-2), DePaul 4-24 (McCauley 1-2, Elvis 1-3, Salnave 1-3, Moore 1-7, Hall 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-3, Weems 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Butler 36 (Nze 14), DePaul 29 (Paulicap 8). Assists_Butler 16 (Tate, Thompson 4), DePaul 10 (Hall, Freeman-Liberty, Moore, Salnave, Elvis 2). Total Fouls_Butler 19, DePaul 13.
