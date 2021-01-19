On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Butler 67, DePaul 53

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

BUTLER (5-7)

Golden 4-5 1-2 10, Nze 3-5 0-1 6, Bolden 7-17 2-2 21, Tate 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 4-7 0-2 8, Harris 4-11 0-0 10, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 3-7 67.

DEPAUL (2-5)

Hall 2-8 2-6 6, Paulicap 2-4 0-0 4, Weems 1-8 0-0 2, Freeman-Liberty 1-9 0-0 2, Moore 3-9 4-5 11, Salnave 2-6 0-0 5, Elvis 4-8 3-4 12, Ongenda 3-3 2-4 8, McCauley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-57 11-19 53.

Halftime_Butler 35-17. 3-Point Goals_Butler 10-27 (Bolden 5-12, Tate 2-6, Harris 2-7, Golden 1-2), DePaul 4-24 (McCauley 1-2, Elvis 1-3, Salnave 1-3, Moore 1-7, Hall 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-3, Weems 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Butler 36 (Nze 14), DePaul 29 (Paulicap 8). Assists_Butler 16 (Tate, Thompson 4), DePaul 10 (Hall, Freeman-Liberty, Moore, Salnave, Elvis 2). Total Fouls_Butler 19, DePaul 13.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony