Sports News

Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66, OT

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:32 pm
CREIGHTON (10-3)

Bishop 5-5 0-0 10, Jefferson 5-11 2-4 12, Ballock 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 5, Mahoney 10-22 4-6 29, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connell 1-3 0-0 2, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Kalkbrenner 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-54 10-14 66.

BUTLER (4-7)

Golden 0-6 2-3 2, Nze 5-13 3-5 15, Bolden 3-7 0-0 7, Tate 4-11 5-6 15, Thompson 7-14 3-6 17, Harris 3-8 3-4 10, Wilmoth 2-5 0-1 4, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 16-25 70.

Halftime_Butler 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 6-23 (Mahoney 5-11, Mitchell 1-3, Jones 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Jefferson 0-2, Ballock 0-5), Butler 6-19 (Nze 2-3, Tate 2-5, Harris 1-3, Bolden 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Golden 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 34 (Bishop, Mahoney 7), Butler 34 (Tate 10). Assists_Creighton 11 (Mitchell 4), Butler 11 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_Creighton 22, Butler 17.

