Sports News

BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 12:58 am
BYU (10-3)

Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Haarms 4-11 1-2 9, Averette 3-8 3-4 9, Barcello 6-10 2-2 14, Knell 3-5 0-0 7, Harward 2-7 0-1 4, Lohner 1-2 2-2 4, George 3-6 2-2 8, S.Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Harding 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 11-15 62.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (9-4)

Fotu 3-10 2-2 9, Tass 3-13 1-4 8, L.Johnson 4-7 0-1 8, Kuhse 5-11 2-2 12, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Clinton 3-6 3-3 12, Bowen 1-1 0-0 3, Saxen 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 8-13 52.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29-25. 3-Point Goals_BYU 1-10 (Knell 1-1, Barcello 0-1, George 0-1, Harward 0-1, Lee 0-1, Averette 0-2, Haarms 0-3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6-22 (Clinton 3-6, Bowen 1-1, Tass 1-3, Fotu 1-5, Mullins 0-1, L.Johnson 0-2, Kuhse 0-4). Fouled Out_Clinton. Rebounds_BYU 32 (Lohner 9), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29 (Fotu, Bowen 5). Assists_BYU 6 (Averette 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 (Kuhse 4). Total Fouls_BYU 15, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 17.

