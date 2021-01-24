On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
BYU 65, Pepperdine 54

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 12:18 am
PEPPERDINE (6-7)

Chukwuka 1-10 0-0 3, Edwards 4-13 2-4 11, Ohia Obioha 2-3 0-0 4, Altman 2-7 3-3 7, Ross 7-16 6-6 21, Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Heath 0-4 0-0 0, Zidek 0-4 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-66 11-14 54.

BYU (13-3)

Lee 5-7 0-0 10, Haarms 2-6 2-3 6, Averette 6-11 2-2 15, Barcello 0-7 4-4 4, Knell 4-8 0-0 12, Harding 0-2 0-0 0, Harward 2-5 3-6 7, George 2-7 2-4 7, Lohner 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Wade 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-56 17-23 65.

Halftime_BYU 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-22 (Smith 2-3, Chukwuka 1-3, Ross 1-4, Edwards 1-5, Altman 0-1, Heath 0-2, Zidek 0-4), BYU 6-23 (Knell 4-7, Averette 1-3, George 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Lee 0-1, Lohner 0-1, Harding 0-2, Barcello 0-5). Rebounds_Pepperdine 33 (Chukwuka, Edwards 10), BYU 45 (Harding 10). Assists_Pepperdine 9 (Ross 4), BYU 15 (Barcello 6). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 20, BYU 17.

