On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BYU 95, Portland 67

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (6-8)

Davis 3-11 0-0 7, Henn 1-2 0-0 3, Ali 4-12 1-1 12, Jones 7-13 3-4 21, Triplett 1-5 0-0 3, Griffith 3-9 0-0 6, Curtiss 3-7 0-1 6, Fahrensohn 1-3 4-4 7, Ferebee 1-2 0-0 2, Seymour 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 8-10 67.

BYU (12-3)

Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Haarms 9-9 4-4 23, Averette 5-9 0-0 12, Barcello 3-7 2-2 10, Knell 3-8 0-0 9, Lohner 4-6 1-2 9, Harding 3-5 0-0 9, Harward 5-5 2-4 12, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, George 1-2 0-0 3, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Warr 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 9-12 95.

Halftime_BYU 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Portland 11-33 (Jones 4-7, Ali 3-8, Henn 1-2, Davis 1-3, Fahrensohn 1-3, Triplett 1-4, Curtiss 0-3, Griffith 0-3), BYU 14-33 (Harding 3-5, Knell 3-8, Averette 2-2, Barcello 2-4, Johnson 2-8, Haarms 1-1, George 1-2, Erickson 0-1, Lohner 0-1, Wade 0-1). Fouled Out_Henn. Rebounds_Portland 22 (Henn, Curtiss 4), BYU 43 (Barcello 8). Assists_Portland 15 (Davis 6), BYU 28 (Barcello, Lohner 6). Total Fouls_Portland 15, BYU 15.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s