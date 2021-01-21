BYU 95, Portland 67

PORTLAND (6-8)
Davis 3-11 0-0 7, Henn 1-2 0-0 3, Ali 4-12 1-1 12, Jones 7-13 3-4 21, Triplett 1-5 0-0 3, Griffith 3-9 0-0 6, Curtiss 3-7 0-1 6, Fahrensohn 1-3 4-4 7, Ferebee 1-2 0-0 2, Seymour 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 8-10 67.
BYU (12-3)
Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Haarms 9-9 4-4 23, Averette 5-9 0-0 12, Barcello 3-7 2-2 10, Knell 3-8 0-0 9, Lohner 4-6 1-2 9, Harding 3-5 0-0 9, Harward 5-5 2-4 12, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, George 1-2 0-0 3, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Warr 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 9-12 95.
Halftime_BYU 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Portland 11-33 (Jones 4-7, Ali 3-8, Henn 1-2, Davis 1-3, Fahrensohn 1-3, Triplett 1-4, Curtiss 0-3, Griffith 0-3), BYU 14-33 (Harding 3-5, Knell 3-8, Averette 2-2, Barcello 2-4, Johnson 2-8, Haarms 1-1, George 1-2, Erickson 0-1, Lohner 0-1, Wade 0-1). Fouled Out_Henn. Rebounds_Portland 22 (Henn, Curtiss 4), BYU 43 (Barcello 8). Assists_Portland 15 (Davis 6), BYU 28 (Barcello, Lohner 6). Total Fouls_Portland 15, BYU 15.
