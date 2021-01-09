On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:35 pm
1 min read
      

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season on Saturday.

Ryan Betley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal (6-7, 1-5).

The Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) though missed seven of 18 foul shots. The Golden Bears made 11 of their 26 3-point shot attempts.

Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5); two away from tying his career high. Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green 16.

Washington sank 26 of its 50-shot attempts and kept pace making 9 of 18 3-point shots.

Joel Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.

THE BEAR FACTS

The Bears’ last seven wins against Washington have all been decided by 10 points or less. … The Bears own an 87-82 all-time record against Washington. It was Cal’s fourth straight home win against the Huskies Saturday

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to play USC on Thursday and UCLA on Jan. 16.

Cal: Headed to the Rocky Mountains to play Colorado in Boulder on Wednesday and Utah in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

