Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 72, OT

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:30 pm
LONG BEACH ST. (3-4)

Hampton 1-3 2-2 5, Irish 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 3-11 2-6 9, Jones 5-10 3-3 17, Washington 7-19 1-1 16, Rhoden 5-6 0-0 12, Knight 2-5 0-0 6, Rene 0-2 1-2 1, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-14 72.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-3)

Hall 4-9 1-4 9, Lee 7-13 2-3 16, D.Maddox 0-2 2-2 2, T.Maddox 7-13 4-6 22, Wrightsell 4-10 0-0 9, Arnold 3-9 0-0 7, Spivey 1-5 0-2 3, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, San Antonio 1-3 0-2 2, Wang 2-3 1-3 5, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 10-22 75.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 11-29 (Jones 4-9, Knight 2-3, Rhoden 2-3, Hampton 1-1, Washington 1-5, Hunter 1-7, Rene 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 7-24 (T.Maddox 4-7, Spivey 1-4, Wrightsell 1-4, Arnold 1-5, D.Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Hampton. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 38 (Irish 12), Cal St.-Fullerton 41 (Lee 16). Assists_Long Beach St. 13 (Washington 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 14 (T.Maddox 4). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 22, Cal St.-Fullerton 16.

