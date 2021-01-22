Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cal St.-Fullerton 83, Hawaii 67

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

HAWAII (3-4)

Jardine 2-7 2-2 6, Jean-Marie 4-8 1-2 9, Bayles 4-11 0-0 9, Madut 4-10 2-2 12, Webster 7-14 1-2 20, Colina 2-5 0-0 5, Hemsley 1-4 2-2 4, McClanahan 1-3 0-0 2, Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0, Ng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 8-10 67.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4)

Hall 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 7-10 0-1 14, T.Maddox 8-12 2-3 23, San Antonio 0-2 0-0 0, Wrightsell 2-7 3-4 7, D.Maddox 5-10 7-7 20, Bradley 6-10 1-1 13, Harris 1-2 1-3 3, Wang 0-0 0-0 0, Spivey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 14-19 83.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 9-25 (Webster 5-8, Madut 2-6, Colina 1-1, Bayles 1-4, Jean-Marie 0-1, Riley 0-1, Hemsley 0-2, Jardine 0-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 9-18 (T.Maddox 5-7, D.Maddox 3-6, Hall 1-1, San Antonio 0-1, Wrightsell 0-3). Fouled Out_Madut. Rebounds_Hawaii 37 (Bayles 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 28 (Lee 6). Assists_Hawaii 16 (Bayles, McClanahan 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 15 (Harris 3). Total Fouls_Hawaii 18, Cal St.-Fullerton 17.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Virtual Training: Fundamentals of Excel...
1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary