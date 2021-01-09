On Air: Federal News Network program
Cal State-Fullerton beats Long Beach St. 75-72 in OT

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:27 pm
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 22 points as Cal State Fullerton edged past Long Beach State 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Vincent Lee had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (2-3, 1-3 Big West Conference). Josh Hall added nine rebounds.

Wayne Arnold had only seven points. The Titans’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 19.0 points per game, he hit 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Jadon Jones had 17 points and six rebounds for the Beach (3-4, 2-2). Isaiah Washington added 16 points and nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers. RJ Rhoden had 12 points.

The Titans evened the season series against the Beach with the win. Long Beach State defeated Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

