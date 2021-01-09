On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
California 84, Washington 78

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (1-9)

Roberts 1-4 2-2 4, Wright 1-3 0-0 3, Bey 7-10 3-4 18, Green 6-15 4-4 16, Stevenson 7-11 7-9 27, Brooks 3-3 1-2 8, Tsohonis 1-3 0-0 2, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-1 0-0 0, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 17-21 78.

CALIFORNIA (6-7)

Anticevich 1-7 2-2 4, Kelly 11-13 0-3 22, Betley 6-11 2-2 18, Brown 4-6 0-1 9, Foreman 4-10 2-2 14, Hyder 2-6 4-5 9, Thiemann 2-2 1-3 5, Celestine 1-1 0-0 3, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 11-18 84.

Halftime_California 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Washington 9-19 (Stevenson 6-9, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-2, Wright 1-3, Tsohonis 0-1, Green 0-3), California 11-26 (Betley 4-7, Foreman 4-9, Celestine 1-1, Brown 1-2, Hyder 1-5, Anticevich 0-2). Rebounds_Washington 29 (Roberts, Stevenson 6), California 21 (Anticevich 6). Assists_Washington 11 (Green 4), California 19 (Anticevich, Brown 5). Total Fouls_Washington 16, California 19.

