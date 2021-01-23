On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

California Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH ST. (3-5)

Irish 4-7 0-2 8, Carter 5-6 4-7 16, Hunter 3-8 3-5 10, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Washington 5-9 2-2 14, Roberts 2-4 2-2 6, Rhoden 1-2 0-0 3, Knight 2-2 2-4 7, Slater 1-3 2-2 4, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, Rene 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 15-24 75.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (7-4)

Gak 10-15 6-9 26, Armstrong 1-7 0-0 2, Nottage 6-8 3-3 18, Rowell 5-10 8-12 22, Thomas 2-3 4-5 8, Carbone 4-6 4-4 16, Wade 0-1 4-7 4. Totals 28-50 29-40 96.

Halftime_California Baptist 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 8-18 (Carter 2-2, Washington 2-3, Knight 1-1, Rhoden 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Jones 1-4, Hampton 0-1, Rene 0-1, Slater 0-1), California Baptist 11-20 (Carbone 4-5, Rowell 4-6, Nottage 3-5, Armstrong 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter, Hampton. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 20 (Hunter, Jones, Washington, Roberts 3), California Baptist 35 (Gak 16). Assists_Long Beach St. 14 (Washington 5), California Baptist 20 (Rowell 8). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 28, California Baptist 22.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine