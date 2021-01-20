On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

California Baptist beats San Diego Christian 89-37

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong posted 18 points and six assists as California Baptist routed San Diego Christian 89-37 on Wednesday night.

Reed Nottage had 15 points and nine rebounds for Cal Baptist (6-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Elijah Thomas added 14 points. Malik Wade had eight rebounds.

The Hawks’ 37 points on 25.9% shooting represented the worst marks by a Cal Baptist opponent this season.

Nathan Clark had eight points for the Hawks.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s