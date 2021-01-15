On Air: Motley Fool Money
California Baptist beats Tarleton State 83-74

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:36 pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong and Gorjok Gak scored 18 points apiece as California Baptist topped Tarleton State 83-74 on Friday night. Ty Rowell added 17 points for the Lancers.

Armstrong shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Gak also had 17 rebounds and four assists.

Elijah Thomas had 11 points for California Baptist (4-4, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Shakur Daniel had 13 points and six rebounds for the Texans (2-5, 0-3). Konstantin Dotsenko added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Shamir Bogues and Montre Gipson had 11 points each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

