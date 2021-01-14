California Baptist looks to end streak vs Tarleton State

Tarleton State (2-4, 0-2) vs. California Baptist (3-4, 0-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State looks to extend California Baptist’s conference losing streak to five games. California Baptist’s last WAC win came against the Seattle Redhawks 88-87 on Feb. 29, 2020. Tarleton State came up short in a 59-48 game at home to Grand Canyon in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Montre’ Gipson is averaging 16 points, five rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Texans. Tahj Small is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been led by Gorjok Gak, who is averaging 11.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Gipson has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95.3 points while giving up 61.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Texans. California Baptist has 49 assists on 82 field goals (59.8 percent) over its past three games while Tarleton State has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tarleton State defense has held opponents to just 61.2 points per game, the 19th-lowest in Division I. California Baptist has allowed an average of 74 points through seven games (ranked 205th, nationally).

