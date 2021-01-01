On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past New Mexico 68-54

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 12:42 am
< a min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 24 points as Nevada defeated New Mexico 68-54 on Thursday night. Grant Sherfield added 20 points for the Wolf Pack.

Warren Washington had 10 points for Nevada (7-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 10 rebounds.

Makuach Maluach had 15 points for the Lobos (3-3, 0-3). Rod Brown added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bayron Matos had eight rebounds.

The game was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, due to restrictions in New Mexico surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comin Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose