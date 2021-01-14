On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

PRESBYTERIAN (3-4)

McCormack 1-4 2-5 5, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-5 0-0 0, Reddish 5-13 4-4 15, Younger 4-11 0-2 9, Hill 5-11 2-2 12, Stewart 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 17-53 8-13 46.

CAMPBELL (7-7)

Lusane 3-5 0-2 6, Clemons 1-1 0-1 2, Mokseckas 2-3 0-0 5, Whitfield 3-5 1-2 8, Henderson 5-13 1-2 12, Thompson 2-6 0-1 6, Stajcic 4-8 1-2 9, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Vaistaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 3-10 48.

Halftime_Campbell 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 4-15 (Reddish 1-1, McCormack 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Younger 1-4, Graham 0-1, Le Gregam 0-1, Hill 0-2), Campbell 5-12 (Thompson 2-5, Whitfield 1-1, Mokseckas 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Stajcic 0-1). Fouled Out_Reddish. Rebounds_Presbyterian 30 (Hill 12), Campbell 30 (Lusane 9). Assists_Presbyterian 9 (Reddish 4), Campbell 13 (Clemons 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 14, Campbell 17.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration