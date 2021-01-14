Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46

PRESBYTERIAN (3-4)
McCormack 1-4 2-5 5, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-5 0-0 0, Reddish 5-13 4-4 15, Younger 4-11 0-2 9, Hill 5-11 2-2 12, Stewart 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 17-53 8-13 46.
CAMPBELL (7-7)
Lusane 3-5 0-2 6, Clemons 1-1 0-1 2, Mokseckas 2-3 0-0 5, Whitfield 3-5 1-2 8, Henderson 5-13 1-2 12, Thompson 2-6 0-1 6, Stajcic 4-8 1-2 9, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Vaistaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 3-10 48.
Halftime_Campbell 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 4-15 (Reddish 1-1, McCormack 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Younger 1-4, Graham 0-1, Le Gregam 0-1, Hill 0-2), Campbell 5-12 (Thompson 2-5, Whitfield 1-1, Mokseckas 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Stajcic 0-1). Fouled Out_Reddish. Rebounds_Presbyterian 30 (Hill 12), Campbell 30 (Lusane 9). Assists_Presbyterian 9 (Reddish 4), Campbell 13 (Clemons 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 14, Campbell 17.
