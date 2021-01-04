On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Campbell 70, Gardner-Webb 61

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 7:30 pm
< a min read
      

CAMPBELL (5-5)

Carralero 3-10 0-0 7, McCullough 4-6 0-1 10, Thompson 5-11 0-0 15, Whitfield 2-9 6-6 10, Henderson 4-8 0-0 8, Clemons 5-6 0-1 11, Stajcic 3-4 2-2 9, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 8-10 70.

GARDNER-WEBB (2-6)

Dufeal 2-6 0-0 4, Cornwall 3-8 0-0 7, Falko 7-10 2-2 18, Selden 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 4-8 3-3 12, Sears 0-3 0-0 0, Lynott 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 5-5 61.

Halftime_Campbell 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 10-22 (Thompson 5-8, McCullough 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, Carralero 1-3, Henderson 0-1, Whitfield 0-4), Gardner-Webb 8-27 (Selden 4-9, Falko 2-4, Cornwall 1-5, Williams 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Sears 0-3). Rebounds_Campbell 27 (Whitfield 6), Gardner-Webb 29 (Falko 6). Assists_Campbell 16 (Carralero 6), Gardner-Webb 12 (Cornwall, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 9, Gardner-Webb 16.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill