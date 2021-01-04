Campbell 70, Gardner-Webb 61

CAMPBELL (5-5)
Carralero 3-10 0-0 7, McCullough 4-6 0-1 10, Thompson 5-11 0-0 15, Whitfield 2-9 6-6 10, Henderson 4-8 0-0 8, Clemons 5-6 0-1 11, Stajcic 3-4 2-2 9, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 8-10 70.
GARDNER-WEBB (2-6)
Dufeal 2-6 0-0 4, Cornwall 3-8 0-0 7, Falko 7-10 2-2 18, Selden 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 4-8 3-3 12, Sears 0-3 0-0 0, Lynott 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 5-5 61.
Halftime_Campbell 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 10-22 (Thompson 5-8, McCullough 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, Carralero 1-3, Henderson 0-1, Whitfield 0-4), Gardner-Webb 8-27 (Selden 4-9, Falko 2-4, Cornwall 1-5, Williams 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Sears 0-3). Rebounds_Campbell 27 (Whitfield 6), Gardner-Webb 29 (Falko 6). Assists_Campbell 16 (Carralero 6), Gardner-Webb 12 (Cornwall, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 9, Gardner-Webb 16.
