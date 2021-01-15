On Air: Motley Fool Money
Campbell 73, Presbyterian 51

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:16 pm
PRESBYTERIAN (3-5)

Hill 6-12 11-14 23, McCormack 5-11 0-0 11, Le Gregam 0-2 1-2 1, Reddish 2-5 3-6 7, Younger 1-5 0-0 2, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 2-2 5, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Becker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 16-42 17-25 51.

CAMPBELL (8-7)

Lusane 3-9 6-7 13, Clemons 1-2 0-0 2, Mokseckas 3-5 2-2 8, Whitfield 3-7 0-0 8, Henderson 7-11 6-8 21, Thompson 4-5 0-0 12, Stajcic 1-2 0-0 3, Burton 0-0 2-2 2, Vaistaras 1-2 0-1 2, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 16-20 73.

Halftime_Campbell 32-15. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 2-11 (Stewart 1-1, McCormack 1-3, Younger 0-1, Graham 0-2, Hill 0-2, Le Gregam 0-2), Campbell 9-18 (Thompson 4-5, Whitfield 2-4, Lusane 1-2, Stajcic 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Mokseckas 0-1). Fouled Out_McCormack, Stajcic. Rebounds_Presbyterian 25 (Younger 9), Campbell 23 (Henderson 6). Assists_Presbyterian 7 (Reddish 4), Campbell 16 (Lusane 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 22, Campbell 22.

