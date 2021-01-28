On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Canadiens return home to beat Flames 4-2, improve to 5-0-2

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:27 pm
1 min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night in the Canadiens’ home opener.

“I think we were very opportunistic tonight,” Weber said. “I don’t think that was our best effort by any means. I think we’ve got a lot of room to improve here. That’s a good sign obviously because we’re playing well enough to win and we’re capitalizing.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists to help the Canadiens improve to 5-0-2.

“Everything is just clicking pretty good,” Kotkaniemi said. “It’s the feeling. Everything is just feeling right at the moment.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Sam Bennett ended Price’s shutout bid with 1:18 left. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal with 22.7 seconds to play.

“Just little things, little breakdowns cost us a couple goals there,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “I thought from there on we started taking way too many risks through the neutral zone and against a good-structured team, they’re going to make you pay.”

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Montreal.

NOTES: Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves for a brief scrap with Montreal’s Ben Chiarot midway through the third period. … Corey Perry assisted on Gallagher’s goal for his 799th NHL point.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles