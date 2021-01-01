Canisius 70, St. Peter’s 58

ST. PETER’S (6-4)
F.Drame 2-3 0-0 4, H.Drame 2-7 0-0 4, Banks 4-12 2-4 11, Edert 6-10 1-2 15, Lee 2-11 1-2 5, Brake 1-2 0-0 2, Ndefo 7-10 3-3 17, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Kamba 0-1 0-0 0, Silvera 0-0 0-0 0, Diahame 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-11 58.
CANISIUS (2-3)
Fritz 5-9 4-5 14, White 4-7 0-0 9, Fofana 1-7 1-2 4, Harried 3-10 0-1 7, Henderson 3-8 5-6 14, Uijtendaal 2-4 0-0 5, Brandon 4-5 0-0 9, Green 3-4 2-2 8, Ahemed 0-0 0-0 0, Hitchon 0-0 0-0 0, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-16 70.
Halftime_Canisius 40-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 3-18 (Edert 2-4, Banks 1-6, Brake 0-1, F.Drame 0-1, H.Drame 0-2, Lee 0-4), Canisius 8-20 (Henderson 3-5, Brandon 1-2, Uijtendaal 1-2, White 1-2, Fofana 1-4, Harried 1-4, Maslennikov 0-1). Rebounds_St. Peter’s 30 (Ndefo 7), Canisius 33 (Fritz 10). Assists_St. Peter’s 10 (Banks 6), Canisius 16 (Fritz 4). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 16, Canisius 15.
