Canucks get provincial approval to play in British Columbia

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 5:16 pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan announced decision on Twitter, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL’s return-to-play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.

British Columbia is the second province to officially approve NHL games, following Alberta.

Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.

The NHL season is set to resume Jan. 13, with the seven Canadian team playing in one division so they don’t have to cross into the United States for games.

